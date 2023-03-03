Wardudes Update 1.31

Hello everyone!
Here's update 1.31 of Wardudes, fixing more bugs and cleaning up the player experience!
Fixed
- Non-server players movement is now much smoother
- Fixed a bug that prevented online players from using picked up objects
- Fixed a bug where the camera wouldn't follow the currently controlled dude
- Fixed a bug where the outer barrier on Moonlanding wasn't visible for some players
- Fixed a bug where the wrong drop icon was shown on the minimap
- Drops parachute is now removed if the drop falls on a tree
New
- Lava Canyon has been modified for better navigation
- Replaced trees on Lava Canyon with cactuses (cacti? cactie?)
- Added destroy effect for palm trees
- Other dudes now turn their heads towards currently controlled dude
- Some projectile now move faster
Balancing changes
- Increased range of the cannon in Shipwreck
Next update will focus more on adding new content, so get ready for that!
Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!
Changed files in this update