Wardudes Update 1.31

Hello everyone!

Here's update 1.31 of Wardudes, fixing more bugs and cleaning up the player experience!

Fixed

Non-server players movement is now much smoother

Fixed a bug that prevented online players from using picked up objects

Fixed a bug where the camera wouldn't follow the currently controlled dude

Fixed a bug where the outer barrier on Moonlanding wasn't visible for some players

Fixed a bug where the wrong drop icon was shown on the minimap

Drops parachute is now removed if the drop falls on a tree

New

Lava Canyon has been modified for better navigation

has been modified for better navigation Replaced trees on Lava Canyon with cactuses (cacti? cactie?)

Added destroy effect for palm trees

Other dudes now turn their heads towards currently controlled dude

Some projectile now move faster

Balancing changes

Increased range of the cannon in Shipwreck

Next update will focus more on adding new content, so get ready for that!

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!