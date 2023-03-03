 Skip to content

Wardudes update for 3 March 2023

Wardudes Update 1.31

Wardudes Update 1.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here's update 1.31 of Wardudes, fixing more bugs and cleaning up the player experience!

Fixed

  • Non-server players movement is now much smoother
  • Fixed a bug that prevented online players from using picked up objects
  • Fixed a bug where the camera wouldn't follow the currently controlled dude
  • Fixed a bug where the outer barrier on Moonlanding wasn't visible for some players
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong drop icon was shown on the minimap
  • Drops parachute is now removed if the drop falls on a tree

New

  • Lava Canyon has been modified for better navigation
  • Replaced trees on Lava Canyon with cactuses (cacti? cactie?)
  • Added destroy effect for palm trees
  • Other dudes now turn their heads towards currently controlled dude
  • Some projectile now move faster

Balancing changes

  • Increased range of the cannon in Shipwreck

Next update will focus more on adding new content, so get ready for that!

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!

