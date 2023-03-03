Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9892

Hello everyone, a small preview, we will carry out a major update on 3/24, please wait patiently for the follow-up update notice!
Bug fixes and updates
Added 3 new items:
Book of Earth: Throw 1 stones at nearby enemies, up to 10 stones, each causing 500% base damage.
Horn hat:When jumping, a shock wave will be generated to collide with the enemy to cause 150% (75% damage increase for each) base damage.
Energy glove: Consume all the shield value to cause 1000% damage of the current shield amount to the specified location, and restore 20% shield value for each enemy hit.
Added three scene curses.
It is now possible to save custom game options.
Boss enemies will not chase non-player units now.
The UI display of health bar and shield has been changed.
Adjust some prop bullets to reduce the delay caused by too many bullets.
The blood volume adjustment of the boss in the fourth stage: 90>80, the blood volume adjustment of the summoned monster: 38>43.
Now the shield soldier's skill 2, due to the increase in blood volume, the upper limit of bullet size growth has been increased by 50%.
Fixed the problem that the prices of random chests in the shop would overlap.
Fixed the abnormal behavior of the boss in the elite level.
