Portal Dungeon update for 3 March 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9892

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, a small preview, we will carry out a major update on 3/24, please wait patiently for the follow-up update notice!

Bug fixes and updates

  • Added 3 new items:

    Book of Earth: Throw 1 stones at nearby enemies, up to 10 stones, each causing 500% base damage.

    Horn hat:When jumping, a shock wave will be generated to collide with the enemy to cause 150% (75% damage increase for each) base damage.

    Energy glove: Consume all the shield value to cause 1000% damage of the current shield amount to the specified location, and restore 20% shield value for each enemy hit.

  • Added three scene curses.

  • It is now possible to save custom game options.

  • Boss enemies will not chase non-player units now.

  • The UI display of health bar and shield has been changed.

  • Adjust some prop bullets to reduce the delay caused by too many bullets.

  • The blood volume adjustment of the boss in the fourth stage: 90>80, the blood volume adjustment of the summoned monster: 38>43.

  • Now the shield soldier's skill 2, due to the increase in blood volume, the upper limit of bullet size growth has been increased by 50%.

  • Fixed the problem that the prices of random chests in the shop would overlap.

  • Fixed the abnormal behavior of the boss in the elite level.

