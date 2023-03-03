We replaced some sounds and made some fixes

what's new
- In this update, we have replaced some of the sounds
- add some updates
- The photo option in the main menu of the game has been removed,
We are currently working on the rest of the new updates
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update