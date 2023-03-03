 Skip to content

Elkabir update for 3 March 2023

We replaced some sounds and made some fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10684295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

what's new

  • In this update, we have replaced some of the sounds
  • add some updates
  • The photo option in the main menu of the game has been removed,
    We are currently working on the rest of the new updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 2155741
