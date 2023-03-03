 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One Military Camp update for 3 March 2023

v0.9.0.32 (Firefighter)

Share · View all patches · Build 10684237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We’ve optimized the detail of your soldiers to improve performance.
  • Bugfix: The tech tree will no longer lie to you about having new available research, when there's actually none.
  • Bugfix: Some loans are no longer offering a 0.0% interest rate.
  • Bugfix: Now it’s no longer possible to interact with elements while in photo mode.
  • Balance: We’ve lowered the requirements of some missions in the snow biome to make them a bit easier.
  • Changed the VSync options to On, Half, Off to be more descriptive.
  • Security staff will prioritize using anti shield turrets when the enemy drone has an energy shield.
  • Added some missing UI translations to French and German language.
  • Removed selection outline appearing in some particle effects.
  • Improved the stability in graphics settings to prevent crashes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1743831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link