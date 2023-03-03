- We’ve optimized the detail of your soldiers to improve performance.
- Bugfix: The tech tree will no longer lie to you about having new available research, when there's actually none.
- Bugfix: Some loans are no longer offering a 0.0% interest rate.
- Bugfix: Now it’s no longer possible to interact with elements while in photo mode.
- Balance: We’ve lowered the requirements of some missions in the snow biome to make them a bit easier.
- Changed the VSync options to On, Half, Off to be more descriptive.
- Security staff will prioritize using anti shield turrets when the enemy drone has an energy shield.
- Added some missing UI translations to French and German language.
- Removed selection outline appearing in some particle effects.
- Improved the stability in graphics settings to prevent crashes.
One Military Camp update for 3 March 2023
v0.9.0.32 (Firefighter)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
