 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 3 March 2023

Weekly Update - V.0.3.04

Share · View all patches · Build 10684219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weekly Wisdom; Lilith is coming soon! Also try avoiding logging out on beds, benches, etc.

-Attempted to resolve logging issues.

-Fixed Ice dungeon being blocked by ice ice wally wall.
-Fixed some height camera issues with the new scaler and also made the heights not as drastic.
-Fixed meteor having a sound in the animation which caused it to be heard over the map.
-Fixed T4 gem recipe giving ice gem in return.
-Fixed an issue where there was no fall damage.

-Moved AI away from elder's cave entrance to not get ganked right away xD.

-Removed unused physics from AI for optimization purpose.
-Removed energy cost for using a tool.

-Tweaked AI to make them not as easy to cheese still a wip.
-Tweaked summon code to be fixed instead of based on profession level divided by 2. This way private servers will get 2 summons at 25 like official servers.

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link