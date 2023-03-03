Weekly Update - V.0.3.04

Weekly Wisdom; Lilith is coming soon! Also try avoiding logging out on beds, benches, etc.

-Attempted to resolve logging issues.

-Fixed Ice dungeon being blocked by ice ice wally wall.

-Fixed some height camera issues with the new scaler and also made the heights not as drastic.

-Fixed meteor having a sound in the animation which caused it to be heard over the map.

-Fixed T4 gem recipe giving ice gem in return.

-Fixed an issue where there was no fall damage.

-Moved AI away from elder's cave entrance to not get ganked right away xD.

-Removed unused physics from AI for optimization purpose.

-Removed energy cost for using a tool.

-Tweaked AI to make them not as easy to cheese still a wip.

-Tweaked summon code to be fixed instead of based on profession level divided by 2. This way private servers will get 2 summons at 25 like official servers.