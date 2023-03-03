 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 3 March 2023

Weekend #11 Changelog

Current Map Pool

New Item - Bubble Shield

A temporary shield that consumes all damage until it is destroyed. It decays over time, so save it for when you really need it!

Item Changes
  • Orbital Strike windup descreased from 5s to 2s.
  • Molotime now lasts a bit longer and also applies a short burning effect that will last for 2s after leaving the fire field.
  • Gravity Rifts can now be destroyed by shooting the rift on the ground.

_* A bunch of other changes and fixes behind the scenes

  • Removed Valentine's event_

