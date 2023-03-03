Weekend #11 Changelog

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Item - Bubble Shield

A temporary shield that consumes all damage until it is destroyed. It decays over time, so save it for when you really need it!

Item Changes

Orbital Strike windup descreased from 5s to 2s.

Molotime now lasts a bit longer and also applies a short burning effect that will last for 2s after leaving the fire field.

Gravity Rifts can now be destroyed by shooting the rift on the ground.

_* A bunch of other changes and fixes behind the scenes