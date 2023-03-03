Weekend #11 Changelog

Current Map Pool
New Item - Bubble Shield
A temporary shield that consumes all damage until it is destroyed. It decays over time, so save it for when you really need it!
Item Changes
- Orbital Strike windup descreased from 5s to 2s.
- Molotime now lasts a bit longer and also applies a short burning effect that will last for 2s after leaving the fire field.
- Gravity Rifts can now be destroyed by shooting the rift on the ground.
_* A bunch of other changes and fixes behind the scenes
- Removed Valentine's event_
Changed depots in staging branch