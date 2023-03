Share · View all patches · Build 10684163 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Pardon our dust.

Beginning at 8:30 am PT on March 7, Halo Infinite will undergo scheduled maintenance to prepare for the launch of Season 3: Echoes Within.

Online multiplayer and many other features may be unavailable during this time.

Be sure to follow @HaloSupport on Twitter for the latest updates on this maintenance period.