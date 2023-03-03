Development Log 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey! I'll talk a bit about what I have been doing to Project Zero past 1-2 weeks.

I have been developing Project Zero almost non-stop after I got it in here.

Past couple months has been basically just testing and modifying stuff so things are better for me and for the players.

I have been just remaking weapon animations, replacing characters, getting/making animations to them, replacing some guns, etc.

I have finished remaking TEC-9, Desert Eagle and AWP animations as of now. Pictures below show how they look like currently,







Nothing really that major, but a lot for me, because I'm not an animator or 3D modeler.

I'm also from time to time when getting bored of animating, making small UI changes, fixes, etc.

I'll try to post more devlogs here and maybe some to YouTube. Time will tell if I'm able to make some.

Have a nice day, evening, morning or whatever.

Thanks for reading!