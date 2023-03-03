DVR Simulator 1.0.0 RC1

Hello everyone,

Here is a new set of build close to the finale release. Those build have an updated OpenXR support as well as a big improvement in graphics quality.

Updated Input module for more compatibility with controllers and joysticks

Updated OpenXR plugin

Added Windows MR controllers

Improved performances

Improved graphics

Note that the next build will contains a change to the Low Quality Graphics settings to scale even better on older hardwares (tested on an Intel GPU).

Feel free to report bugs, or working things ;)

Fly safe!