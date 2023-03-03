 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DVR Simulator update for 3 March 2023

DVR Simulator 1.0.0 RC1

Share · View all patches · Build 10683947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
Here is a new set of build close to the finale release. Those build have an updated OpenXR support as well as a big improvement in graphics quality.

  • Updated Input module for more compatibility with controllers and joysticks
  • Updated OpenXR plugin
  • Added Windows MR controllers
  • Improved performances
  • Improved graphics

Note that the next build will contains a change to the Low Quality Graphics settings to scale even better on older hardwares (tested on an Intel GPU).

Feel free to report bugs, or working things ;)

Fly safe!

Changed files in this update

DVR Simulator Content Depot 1335371
  • Loading history…
DVR Simulator Content Linux Depot 1335372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link