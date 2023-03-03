DVR Simulator 1.0.0 RC1

Hello everyone,
Here is a new set of build close to the finale release. Those build have an updated OpenXR support as well as a big improvement in graphics quality.
- Updated Input module for more compatibility with controllers and joysticks
- Updated OpenXR plugin
- Added Windows MR controllers
- Improved performances
- Improved graphics
Note that the next build will contains a change to the Low Quality Graphics settings to scale even better on older hardwares (tested on an Intel GPU).
Feel free to report bugs, or working things ;)
Fly safe!
Changed files in this update