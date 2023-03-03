Devlog #31

Greetings! We are excited to introduce our new Community Manager, Arttu, who will be responsible for moderating forums and social media channels, responding to player feedback and complaints, organizing events, and acting as a liaison between the players and the development team. Arttu will also be involved in creating and executing marketing campaigns and strategies to promote the game and increase its player base.

Few words from the community manager

Hey All! I am thrilled to announce that I have recently joined the team as the community manager! As a passionate gamer myself, I am excited to be a part of such an incredible project and to have the opportunity to interact with you all. As you may have already read, I am here to serve as the bridge between the development team and the player community. Your satisfaction is my top priority, and I am here to ensure that your voices are heard and that we can work together to make the game even better.

I am aware that there have been some issues with the servers and the game itself, but please know that we are doing everything we can to improve the overall experience for everyone. We are listening to your feedback and suggestions, and we are committed to making Longvinter the best game it can be.

See you on the island!

Korean placeable save loss

We deeply apologize for the recent issue affecting some of our Korean servers, where some placeables are not being saved or loaded correctly. We understand the frustration and disappointment this has caused, especially for those who have lost progress as a result. We want to assure our players that we are actively investigating the root cause of this issue and working diligently to find a solution as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this matter and deliver a better gameplay experience for all of our players.

1.10 Progress udpate

We have continued working on the upcoming 1.10 update that now includes significant server-side performance improvements, as well as a new queue system that ensures fair access for all players. However, before the update is ready for release, we need to conduct thorough testing to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for everyone. One of the challenges we are currently addressing is how to introduce the new water placeable platforms in a way that doesn't allow players filling all bodies of water with these platforms. We are considering restricting platform placement to specific areas, similar to how point of interest areas disallow other placeables. Following the 1.10 update, we will focus on resolving all bugs on our Github and optimizing and cleaning the code in preparation for the long-awaited modding support. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to deliver the best possible experience for our players. To keep the discussion organized, we encourage players to share their thoughts and report any bugs they encounter on our discord channel "🧪-experimental-longvinter". By doing so, we can ensure that issues with the experimental build are properly addressed and separated from the stable version. We will also inform you about the new updates in this channel

See the image below on how to switch to the experimental version!