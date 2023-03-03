 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 3 March 2023

0.6.173Update

Last edited by Wendy

New division mechanism

Players can choose their own division according to their language preference, and each division has its own leaderboard and chat channel, while automatic matching, lobby battles and tournaments can be played across divisions.

map adjustment

2v2 map and 2-player survival map appearance refurbishment

balance adjustment

Mustang [Missile Interception] efficiency increased by 30%
Rainstorm [Launcher Overload] range reduction adjusted from 60 to 50
Bastion [Double Shot] reload time bonus reduced from 18% to 12%
Steel Ball [Damage Sharing] HP increase from 130% to 120%, price from 200 to 250
The HP increase of the hammer [Damage Sharing] is adjusted from 130% to 120%
The effect of Iron Hammer [Field Maintenance] is adjusted to: 300 supplies, HP increased by 30%, and 4.5% of maximum HP is automatically recovered every second
The damage increase effect of Iron Hammer [Armor Piercing Bullet] is adjusted from 160% to 150%
