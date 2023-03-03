 Skip to content

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 3 March 2023

03.03.2023 game update

03.03.2023 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

Fixed the description of effects on the Battle Season pet.
Removed the influence of the "duration" affix on the "flesh minion" and "perilous aura" from the necromancer.
Fixed affixes on the "blood stream" of the necromancer.
Fixed the effect of the "duration" suffix for a number of abilities for all classes.
In the "Crystal Rush" event, the ability to complete daily tasks has been added.

We wish you a pleasant game!

