Build 10683745 · Last edited 3 March 2023

The ghost no longer kills from a distance, she chases and has to physically catch you. You'll know when she has heard you!

She is a little quicker to balance gameplay and the level layout has been tweaked to accommodate the new behaviour.

Keys are bathed in a bright blue light...and a few other tweaks.