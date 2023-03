The Team at Devil's Cider Games has taken advice and feedback from our community and added BOTS to the arenas of Zero-G Gunfight.

Want to practice by yourself vs the computer, or just need an Ai to fill that last spot in the arena. However you wanna play we got you covered with our new BOTS.

Hope everyone enjoys the new update and keep that feedback coming so that we can continue to update and expand the fun , fast paced and frantic game-play of Zero-G Gunfight