Organosphere V0.9.4.9

1. Added new high quality hair with strand physics for main character.

2. Quad Bike A.T.V. now comes with it's own special off-road helmet.

3. New main menu scene.

4. Fixed some NPC IK issues in arcadia start.

5. Changed weapon switch sound.

6. Made night-time flashlight activate 1 hour earlier.

7. Neatened up some U.I. fonts

8. Optimized vehicle model memory footprint.

9. Switching between red-dot sight and scope now activated/deactivates the physical dot on the scope for better indication.

10. Fixed some missing colliders in arcadia.

11. Changed motorbike third person camera focus point.

12. Fixed issue causing muzzles on weapons loaded on the wall in the Arcadia to heat up the same time as your own muzzle should you be firing inside the ship due to a shared global heat muzzle material.

13. Fixed clipping mounted weapons stock in arcadia.

14. Fixed an issue causing time of day to not always save/load time correctly.

15. Speaking NPC's such as the scientist in the beginning will now speak different words to you based in your mission state on the surface.

16. Removed mosquitos from nature reserve.