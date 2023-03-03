 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounty of One update for 3 March 2023

Hotfix 0.17 (1) Achievements fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 10683605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Infamy achievements as well as some other can now be unlocked on Steam too
  • Plague Bearer onion kills required 1000 -> 300
  • Fixed error with Far Sight object in russian version + added russian translation for achievements
  • Silver die can be now be unlocked with Loaded achievements
  • Reroll sound is now louder

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link