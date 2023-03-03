- Infamy achievements as well as some other can now be unlocked on Steam too
- Plague Bearer onion kills required 1000 -> 300
- Fixed error with Far Sight object in russian version + added russian translation for achievements
- Silver die can be now be unlocked with Loaded achievements
- Reroll sound is now louder
Bounty of One update for 3 March 2023
Hotfix 0.17 (1) Achievements fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update