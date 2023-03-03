 Skip to content

Dwarven Skykeep update for 3 March 2023

Dwarven Skykeep | Challenge Level Update

Dwarven Skykeep | Challenge Level Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome, magicians!

We are back with another major update for Dwarven Skykeep! Dwarves were toiling hard to bring you new content and a load of changes.

This is the full changelog for the update:

Content
  • New challenge mode added: each of the five worlds now has a challenge level with greatly increased difficulty which is unlocked upon completion of each world
  • “With or without us” level in rebalanced: now Crow bring 3 artifacts and the whole set of artifacts will allow you to complete the level without relying on dwarves
  • Skeletons now have a limited life-span and they will crumble to dust as soon as it’s up
Fixes
  • CTD while traveling between locations in Dwarven City is fixed
  • General stability while navigating Dwarven City and buying cards is improved
  • Battle Dwarves behavior is improved: while attacking a single enemy of a certain type or attacking enemies standing on a trolley only one dwarf starts fighting
  • “Snow Queen” level save bug fixed (if you take a save the moment the boss is defeated)
  • Broken windmill animation fixed
  • Issue that caused a glitch in the tutorial about arming the dwarves is fixed
  • Issue causing the protagonist to clip the level and teleport while using mouse control is fixed
  • It’s no longer possible to fall off the top of the mountain in Dwarven City
QoL
  • Added UI scaling option for widescreen displays
  • Brewery sound made to be less annoying

Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!

