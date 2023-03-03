Dwarven Skykeep | Challenge Level Update

Welcome, magicians!
We are back with another major update for Dwarven Skykeep! Dwarves were toiling hard to bring you new content and a load of changes.
This is the full changelog for the update:
Content
- New challenge mode added: each of the five worlds now has a challenge level with greatly increased difficulty which is unlocked upon completion of each world
- “With or without us” level in rebalanced: now Crow bring 3 artifacts and the whole set of artifacts will allow you to complete the level without relying on dwarves
- Skeletons now have a limited life-span and they will crumble to dust as soon as it’s up
Fixes
- CTD while traveling between locations in Dwarven City is fixed
- General stability while navigating Dwarven City and buying cards is improved
- Battle Dwarves behavior is improved: while attacking a single enemy of a certain type or attacking enemies standing on a trolley only one dwarf starts fighting
- “Snow Queen” level save bug fixed (if you take a save the moment the boss is defeated)
- Broken windmill animation fixed
- Issue that caused a glitch in the tutorial about arming the dwarves is fixed
- Issue causing the protagonist to clip the level and teleport while using mouse control is fixed
- It’s no longer possible to fall off the top of the mountain in Dwarven City
QoL
- Added UI scaling option for widescreen displays
- Brewery sound made to be less annoying
Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1076120/Dwarven_Skykeep/
For more on Dwarven Skykeep, follow the game on social media on the following channels.
- News on the parchment of destiny: link.
- Latest town gossip and dwarven humor: link.
- A welcoming community of like-minded wizards: link.
- Most hilarious selfies from Dr.Kness: link.
- Send your letter to Dwarven City: link.
See you in Dwarven City!
Changed files in this update