Dwarven Skykeep | Challenge Level Update

We are back with another major update for Dwarven Skykeep! Dwarves were toiling hard to bring you new content and a load of changes.

This is the full changelog for the update:

Content

New challenge mode added: each of the five worlds now has a challenge level with greatly increased difficulty which is unlocked upon completion of each world

“With or without us” level in rebalanced: now Crow bring 3 artifacts and the whole set of artifacts will allow you to complete the level without relying on dwarves

Skeletons now have a limited life-span and they will crumble to dust as soon as it’s up

Fixes

CTD while traveling between locations in Dwarven City is fixed

General stability while navigating Dwarven City and buying cards is improved

Battle Dwarves behavior is improved: while attacking a single enemy of a certain type or attacking enemies standing on a trolley only one dwarf starts fighting

“Snow Queen” level save bug fixed (if you take a save the moment the boss is defeated)

Broken windmill animation fixed

Issue that caused a glitch in the tutorial about arming the dwarves is fixed

Issue causing the protagonist to clip the level and teleport while using mouse control is fixed

It’s no longer possible to fall off the top of the mountain in Dwarven City

QoL

Added UI scaling option for widescreen displays

Brewery sound made to be less annoying

Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!

See you in Dwarven City!