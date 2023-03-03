Aquarium Designer: Japan DLC is finally here!

Ohayo Designers!

We've just finished polishing the newest DLC: Japan, and it is now available for you! Did you dream about dragons and samurais? Or maybe you are a fan of admiring the shapes of exotic bonsais? Now, you can decorate your aquariums with these amazing items. But hold on! Before you start freely redecorating your tanks, don't forget to meet with new clients and complete their requests!

What's new?

Learn your fish about a new culture or create a new home for a new exotic fish right now! This DLC contains a bunch of new stuff like decors, plants, fish, and much more!

3 new quests

17 decorations

9 fish

5 plants

8 roots

8 stones

and, of course, a Japan-stylized room to make your fish feel at home!

Unfortunately, at the release French translation won't be available, but no worries! We will add it as soon as possible.

Check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2295420/Aquarium_Designer__Japan/

Follow us!

And obviously, don't forget to follow us on a Discord server. You'll find all the news and updates for the Aquarium Designer, and you'll be able to share your works or talk with other fish lovers.

[url=https://discord.com/invite/nfbrH2A5wW]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38100877/b49abc3d2bb8a4512d2db7720fcae7b559e6f0c9.png)

[/url]

Arigato!

and just keep swimming :)

Aquarium Designer team