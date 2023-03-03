Beta 1.2.1

Gameplay Changes:

-Players can now summon zombies by knocking on the large doors.

-Clickable menus will now turn red when the mouse is hovering over them.

-Some text has been changed.

-Adjusted the overall speed of attacks.

-Increased the cost of the Pow Shift ability.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed an issue where zombie attacks would stop and miss on terrain that could be climbed from a sofa.

-Fixed terrain where zombies would stop tracking the player.

-Fixed an issue where all thrown weapons would not drop when a zombie died.

-Fixed an issue where thrown weapons would stick in the wrong direction when thrown at vomiting zombies.

-Fixed terrain where crouching would cause the player to get stuck.

-Fixed an issue where repeatedly using the second attack of the Sledgehammer, 2HAxes, Square Lumber (Long), and Iron Pipe (Long) would cause the animation to glitch.