Patch 1.0.2 4 March 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10683202 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0.2 for Ringborn is now live.

This patch includes the following:

New game plus mode: After completing the game at least once, you will have the option to start a new game with experience in physique, harvesting and crafting. Enemies will also become more difficult. Each time you complete the game, you will unlock a new tier of this mode, awarding additional starting experience whilst increasing enemy difficulty.

Minor optimisations within levels to increase performance.

As always, if you encounter any further issues or have feedback, please post on the community tab.