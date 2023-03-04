 Skip to content

Ringborn update for 4 March 2023

Patch 1.0.2 4 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.2 for Ringborn is now live.
This patch includes the following:

  • New game plus mode: After completing the game at least once, you will have the option to start a new game with experience in physique, harvesting and crafting. Enemies will also become more difficult. Each time you complete the game, you will unlock a new tier of this mode, awarding additional starting experience whilst increasing enemy difficulty.
  • Minor optimisations within levels to increase performance.

As always, if you encounter any further issues or have feedback, please post on the community tab.

