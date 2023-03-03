 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 3 March 2023

V5.3.0 Feature Update

Build 10683129

Patchnotes via Steam Community

According to user needs, add the boss key function,

  • Add the shortcut key of the BOSS COME, which can hide the current focus window, the default is Alt+Q;
  • Add the shortcut key of the BOSS LEAVE, which can restore hidden windows in turn, the default is Alt+W;

Can be set in the setting shortcut key

Because the time is relatively tight, the interface I thought of has not been done yet.
At the same time, I also plan to make a pure help window to advance the use of so many functions,
Hope to be free soon

Changed files in this update

