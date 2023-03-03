V5.3.0 Feature Update

According to user needs, add the boss key function,
- Add the shortcut key of the BOSS COME, which can hide the current focus window, the default is Alt+Q;
- Add the shortcut key of the BOSS LEAVE, which can restore hidden windows in turn, the default is Alt+W;
Can be set in the setting shortcut key
Because the time is relatively tight, the interface I thought of has not been done yet.
At the same time, I also plan to make a pure help window to advance the use of so many functions,
Hope to be free soon
Changed files in this update