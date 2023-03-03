V5.3.0 Feature Update

According to user needs, add the boss key function,

Add the shortcut key of the BOSS COME, which can hide the current focus window, the default is Alt+Q;

Add the shortcut key of the BOSS LEAVE, which can restore hidden windows in turn, the default is Alt+W;

Can be set in the setting shortcut key

Because the time is relatively tight, the interface I thought of has not been done yet.

At the same time, I also plan to make a pure help window to advance the use of so many functions,

Hope to be free soon