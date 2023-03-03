 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magic Tower & Maidens update for 3 March 2023

Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10683118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added floor jumping function
  • Adjust the equipment affix description, add attribute instruction
  • No confirmation is required when purchasing potions in the store
  • You can choose to turn on Invincible mode directly when the game starts
  • Added some English localization
  • Fixed a bug where the screen would go black when operating on stairs
  • Fixed a bug where the battle could not be played after triggering the story
  • Fixed a bug that could cause players to move too slowly
  • Fixed the bug that the title interface music is not affected by the settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2090951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link