- Added floor jumping function
- Adjust the equipment affix description, add attribute instruction
- No confirmation is required when purchasing potions in the store
- You can choose to turn on Invincible mode directly when the game starts
- Added some English localization
- Fixed a bug where the screen would go black when operating on stairs
- Fixed a bug where the battle could not be played after triggering the story
- Fixed a bug that could cause players to move too slowly
- Fixed the bug that the title interface music is not affected by the settings
Magic Tower & Maidens update for 3 March 2023
Update 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
