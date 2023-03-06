Patch 4 PC

Hi Coaches,
A very short note to let you know we applied the following:
-Fixed a crash occuring during a pass with interference
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi Coaches,
A very short note to let you know we applied the following:
-Fixed a crash occuring during a pass with interference
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update