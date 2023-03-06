 Skip to content

Blood Bowl 3 update for 6 March 2023

Patch 4 PC

Share · View all patches · Build 10683055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Coaches,

A very short note to let you know we applied the following:

-Fixed a crash occuring during a pass with interference

Changed files in this update

