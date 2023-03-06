Update 0.26 - New artwork, hard mode and more!

Added new pet artwork AND a pet artwork customiser.

Hold on! Before you tell us to change the artwork back, we have a solution for you. You can go to Customize > Pets and here choose to change all pets back to their classic artwork, or just toggle a few specific pets.

Why did we make new artwork? To make Super Auto Pets more unique, consistent and feel like something that was made by us at Team Wood Games instead of being a mash-up of different emoji sets.

Added arena hard difficulty mode.

Activate by clicking the grey wrench next to the arena button. This mode is supposed to be absolutely soul-crushingly hard and only recommended for those players who really enjoy a challenge with a pinch of swingy randomness. You have been warned!