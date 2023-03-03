Hotfix 0.45.3 (Friend or Foe, Frosts)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Viceorys!

Thank you for the warm reception of the Modifiers Update and for bringing to our attention some unwanted issues that occured after the update. We just released a hotfix that should deal with them.

Fixed a missing description for the Friend or Foe working effect in the Corrupted Caravan glade event.

Fixed a bug with the Frosts modifier not reducing the minimum allowed distance for building another Hearth.

Fixed a bug with the Trade Route panel not updating available offers in real time when the "show available" checkbox is active.

Fixed a bug with input fields not preventing shortcut activation when clicked.

Fixed a bug with the Land of Greed modifier not working after the game was reloaded.

Fixed an issue with the "no firekeeper" alert showing up when the game is paused and a new firekeeper is assigned.

Fixed a bug with the Resolve preview in the villager panel showing an incorrect value.

Also, please be aware that the new Modifiers (and the new Modifiers spawn rate) from yesterday's update will be available after you start a new Cycle.

We're extremely grateful for your support and hope that you'll enjoy the new update. Have a fantastic weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games