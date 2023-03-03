First DLC - Defend the City Released! Plus Free Map Editor and 30% discount!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello urbekites,

Finally after a lot of hard work I can tell you that a free game update is available for everyone to edit their own maps to make the city of your dreams!

In addition, the DLC has been released that brings 2 new biomes with new models, rules and new mechanics.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215480/Urbek_City_Builder__Defend_the_City/

Mountain: There is no way to get food with farming, food will be missing and all your builds are frozen. Get resources from the mountains

War: Your city is being bombed, create defences, build up your army and defend your city from bombing.

On top of that, there is a 30% discount on the game and 10% on the DLC!

If you want to participate in deciding the future of Urbek, we are waiting for you in the discord community!

And thank you very much for all the feedback!