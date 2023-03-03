March 3rd - Industrail Fire

Share · View all patches · Build 10682686 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 10:32:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The new open world event is here, but this time it's super dangerously toxic. The rapid industrail expansion and pyro monsters from sloth realm have caused the underworld air to turn poisonous. Wear a pm mask or find an air shelter or you might find yourself out of breath.

An important change to our Demon League and other arena is that they will now use ELO rating and pvp rank system, which will be reset over a longer period of time. This week, we will only give out new pvp score with DemonLeague (only during 20.00-21.00, server time) with special price to top performer as follow:

Next week, we'll implement new ELO rating to all arena with new PvpShop.

Patch v8.03

Change Purgatoy to new Industrail Fire Event.

Added new Air AQI bar and Air Shelter to open world. (13% chance to get exhasted when using skill.)

Added new event monsters and job: Pyroman and Steam Cruise



Added new mini boss and job: PM250



Added new event item: Gas Tube.



Added new consumable item to event shop: Fire Bomb. (Fire m.dmg with 40% fireDown.)



Added new consumable item to event shop: Flame Thrower (Fire m.dmg with burn, reusable.)



Added new consumable item to event shop: Hydropult (Water m.dmg with wet, reusable.)



Added new accesory to event shop: Gas Tank (Allow double jump when equipped.)



Open CottonMarch in campaign window.

Change all Pvp Score to standard elo ranking system, which will be reset with new league season. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elo_rating_system.)

Demon League will give out pvp score this week during 20.00-21.00.

Added new Pvp Rank and icons: Novice (500), Veteran(1000), Expert(1500), Master(2000), and Champion(2500)