Post-Launch Patch — Fixed Your Blender Chef!

Greetings Chefs,

Fixed the soft block issue with the blender and the mixing table.

Tweaked mouse sensitivity options.

Preheating or boiling water won't remove points if it's not a criteria.

Added help for cooking the "perfect steak" during the tutorial.

Tweaked the tutorial to avoid soft blocks.

Kassim can prepare more complex food sooner.

Balanced dish pricing.

"Give Order" input is always available during services.

Fixed the cursor randomly disappearing.

Better food products are available sooner.

Decoration mode should not soft block the player character anymore.

Fixed following recipes: Cordon Bleu, Tartare, Seafood Spaghetti.

Fixed the "Chef, Oui Chef!" achievement.

An other fix for your team members' quests will be coming early next week.

We want to thank all of you for your patience and cooperation. Your feedback is always appreciated and helps us tweak the game to make it a great experience. We hope you're enjoying Chef Life and that this update will bring much desired changes.

If any other issue arises, we're always reading your posts on the Steam forums.

You can also send us feedback on our Discord server.

SIncerely,

The development & publishing team.