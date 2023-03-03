- Added 2 types of new Roots
- Optimized the animation performance of Cell picking
- Increased the effectiveness of Retina of the Vulture from 900% to 1200%. Added compatibility of Retina of the Vulture with Roots
- Reduced the activation rate multiplier gained from Wing of the Fairy from 15% to 7%
- Adjusted the refresh chance of each Organ type
- Fixed a bug where frame drop occurs due to too many effects of Belly of Blood Coral
Bio Prototype update for 3 March 2023
Patch Note V0.4.3
