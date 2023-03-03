 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 3 March 2023

Patch Note V0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10682593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 types of new Roots
  • Optimized the animation performance of Cell picking
  • Increased the effectiveness of Retina of the Vulture from 900% to 1200%. Added compatibility of Retina of the Vulture with Roots
  • Reduced the activation rate multiplier gained from Wing of the Fairy from 15% to 7%
  • Adjusted the refresh chance of each Organ type
  • Fixed a bug where frame drop occurs due to too many effects of Belly of Blood Coral

