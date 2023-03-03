Gamepad adaptation announcement

Sorry to keep you waiting, finally, the handle adaptation after a period of adjustment and optimization, and finally completed the basic adaptation, the main content of this update is the gamepad adaptation optimization, especially for the previous feedback on the problems encountered in the game of each gamepad, the current confirmed adaptation of the gamepad are：

-XBOX Wired Gamepad

-PS4 Wired Gamepad

-BETOP Wired Gamepad（select models）

-THUNDEROBOT Wired Gamepad（select models）

There are still a variety of handles on the market, we can not do all handle models can be perfectly adapted, if you encounter problems in the process of using the gamepad to play the game, you can leave a message under this announcement, you can also send e-mail to us.