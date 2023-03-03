 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

异世重生 : 枪之勇者 Reincarnation : Hero of the Gun update for 3 March 2023

V1.80

Share · View all patches · Build 10682537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add Android version (see txt description of local directory for details)

The demand for experience will not increase after 550 Level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2311411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link