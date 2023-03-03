 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tile Deck TD (TD;TD) Playtest update for 3 March 2023

Overall balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10682393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many things changed to try to improve the feeling and the impact of player decisions.

Also, altitude of towers now not only affect range, but also damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2337751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link