Overall balance changes

Many things changed to try to improve the feeling and the impact of player decisions.
Also, altitude of towers now not only affect range, but also damage.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Many things changed to try to improve the feeling and the impact of player decisions.
Also, altitude of towers now not only affect range, but also damage.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update