[v1.20.1] Fixed the bugs that occurred in v1.20.0

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.21.0 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

The following bugs that occurred in v.1.20.0 have been fixed. Some objects would continue to jiggle due to inertia even after the animation was stopped by taking a picture The eyeliner and irises would be visible above the glasses' lenses When the ""Head size"" parameter was set to a large size, the model's hair would occasionally spring up unintendedly Rim light on exported models wouldn't match the settings



In VRoid Studio v1.20.1, some changes have been temporarily reverted back to the previous state.

■ Changes

Temporarily disabled the feature for exporting VRM that supports VRM 1.0

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.