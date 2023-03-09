 Skip to content

Transport Fever 2 update for 9 March 2023

Deluxe Edition and major game update available now

9 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is the day! We’re thrilled to release the Deluxe Edition for Transport Fever 2 and a free major game update for PC.

The Deluxe Edition contains 3 exclusive handcrafted maps, additional vehicles and more exclusive content. Additionally, players that buy or upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for PC, Mac and Linux from now until Thursday, March 16 will also receive the “Early Supporter Pack” which includes exclusive skins for 5 vehicles.

The free major game update contains new features and improvements introduced with the Console Edition. These include full controller support – also for the Steam Deck – and over 80 reworked vehicle models with a high level of detail. The full release notes can be found here.

We can’t wait to hear your reactions and feedback, and we’re grateful for your continued support as part of our community. Let’s build an incredible transport empire together!

