Update (ver0.2.2)

Hello everyone, this is tokoronyori.

Thank you for playing 『Bokura』!

Thanks to your continued support, the title has reached 20,000 downloads including the Friend's Pass!

This means that over 10,000 pairs of the boys have left their home and started a short journey to the mountain. This is very emotional for me.

I will do my best to continue to maintain the trail so that even more players will challenge it!

With this update, I have fixed a Steam achievement issue and rebalanced the controllability.

ver0.2.2

Bug fixes

-Fixed a bug that prevented some achievements from being earned.

Customization

-Improved controllability of throwing actions.

Due to how the game is built, the game has to be played between the same version.

If two different versions are connected, the host (purchased version) will receive the error message

“App version mismatch. Update to latest version”

If this appears, please enable Steam auto-update and restart Steam before playing the game.

Thank you again for your continuing support for Bokura!