Shelter 69 update for 3 March 2023

Crypts & Creampies

Share · View all patches · Build 10682313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With ever more ladies in the bunker, our male is getting harder to come by. Lane has an idea to help some of the more shy ladies get off, and that is through VR technology!

Come join Lane and Gaia as they give a test run of her gear in a very old game, Realms of BattleArt... Wait, Gaia!? How did they get her to participate??

What is certain, however, is that our lovely ladies are going to face a world beyond their reckoning... So make sure to have first seats for the show!

