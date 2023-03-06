Update is here!

**Hey guys,
Here comes an important update 23.2.1 for Movavi Video Editor 2023!**
New:
- GPU acceleration is ON!
- New project format – .mepj. Projects open and save faster. Your old projects also open with no problems.
Improvements:
- Video Editor no longer freezes during autosave. Edit videos at your own pace while all the changes are saved in the background.
- The program opens up to 30% faster.
Fixed issues:
- The program no longer shuts down while opening large projects.
- Program buttons work without delay so video editing is even smoother.
- Reduced RAM usage while adding files on the timeline and exporting.
Changed files in this update