Movavi Video Editor 23 update for 6 March 2023

Update is here!

Build 10682304

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Hey guys,

Here comes an important update 23.2.1 for Movavi Video Editor 2023!**

New:

  • GPU acceleration is ON!
  • New project format – .mepj. Projects open and save faster. Your old projects also open with no problems.

Improvements:

  • Video Editor no longer freezes during autosave. Edit videos at your own pace while all the changes are saved in the background.
  • The program opens up to 30% faster.

Fixed issues:

  • The program no longer shuts down while opening large projects.
  • Program buttons work without delay so video editing is even smoother.
  • Reduced RAM usage while adding files on the timeline and exporting.

