3/3 Wonderland version update announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 17:30 on March 3 (UTC/GMT:+8:00). It is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000

Benefit Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption

Free role experience this week

Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated resentment camp: Xiaopi, Yuji, Spoon Madness, Bai Qiulian

● Opening of time-limited welfare activities: "Blue Maggie"

"Today is another full day!"

Activity time: March 3, 2023 to March 31, 2023

Activity rules: You can get corresponding rewards by completing tasks within the activity period

[Add Activity]

● Time-limited tired charging activity is opened: "floating dreams"

"If the Southern Palace remembers the world, the green carp will float into the butterfly dream"

You can get it free of charge if the accumulated recharge reaches the standard!

Activity time: 2023/03/03-2023/03/31

Activity rules:

Recharge 3000/6000 RMB accumulatively during the activity time to unlock Nangong Yichen - Chufanchen, Su Qingli - Floating Dream hairstyle After unlocking Nangong Yichen - Enter Fanchen, Su Qingli - Dream of Floating Life, you can use the corresponding currency to exchange other hair colors The calculation of the cumulative recharge limit does not include the amount of the role gift package directly purchased by steam

● Time-limited theme treasure box: "Mysterious Girl"

Mysterious girl, containing mystery

Activity time: March 3, 2023 to March 17, 2023

Activity rules: 1. Draw treasure box during the activity time

Gather the corresponding costumes of the characters to unlock the exclusive standby animation The whole set of clothes will be put on the shelf to receive the corresponding hair color exchange

[New fitting room]

New active activities in the month: Bian Que - Blue Maggie Series, Nalan Lian Dance - Soft Balloon "2"

The theme treasure box adds: Nangong Yichen - Xuanling Girl · Fansi Series, Wei Qingyu - Xuanling Girl · Jinhuan Series

Return of the Blooming Treasure Box: Nalan Lotus Dance - The Charm of the Dark Night Series, Nangong Yichen - The Desire of the White Night Series

Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Shangxiang - Incredible Lover Series, Xiaojuan - Yuyanjiali Series

Theme treasure box return: Xiaofang - ghost bride, Nalan - pure white flower wedding

Return of the event: exchange of Zhaoxue and Zhuwu

[Function Adjustment]

Adjust the sound size of all background sound effects in the game Adjust the face kneading data layout method in the face kneading function Adjusted the position of the pet, Xiaobing, to the upper left of the character

Balance adjustment

Greatly reduces the ability of the main star of the spirit probe, and stores the cooling time of each arrow Reduces the shield damage reduction effect of teammates after the Spirit Detective Shang Xiang uses the main star skill to hit them Reduces the damage reduction effect on the simulated grievance spirit caused by Spirit Detective Shang Xiang after hitting the simulated grievance spirit with the main star skill The number of arrows stored in the main star skill of Spirit Detective Shangxiang has been increased to 8 Reduces the cooldown of the Spirit Detect Clear Red Master skill Greatly increased the duration of the main star skill after Lingtan Qinghong used the main star skill The increased movement speed of Lingtan Qinghong after crossing obstacles using the main star skill and the duration of the effect of movement speed increase have been increased. Greatly increased the damage reduction effect after being hit by a simulated spirit after using the main star skill Slightly reduces the physical strength consumed by Spirit Detective Manlin per second after using the main star skill to hit the simulated spirit or spirit scout Slightly increased the movement speed and running speed of the spirit probe Qin Qiang Increase the acceleration duration of using 1 skill to simulate the Grievance Zombie Now Dracula can use 2 skills to place bats near the eye of the array Improved the movement speed of Simulated Grievance Yuji when using 3 skills Slightly reduced the movement speed of Yang Qilang when running Slightly increased the physical consumption of Yang Qilang when running Greatly increased the recovery speed of Yang Qilang's physical strength Improved the flying speed of the bubble in the simulation of Feiling White autumn training

[Problem repair]