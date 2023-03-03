Optimization: You can set whether to enable the peaceful mode at the beginning of the game (the mechanism of no monsters without barracks), difficult and extremely difficult are not enabled by default
Optimize the same sound effect at the same time, only play once to avoid too much noise
Optimize the prompt that the construction path is unreachable, and display the countdown to retry
Optimized to speed up the cleaning speed of construction tool ground flowers
BUG Builder walks through water to build and gets stuck
BUG quarrying point, sometimes it can be seen that it is reachable, but the prompt is not reachable
Optimize the bridge to add the function of prohibiting passage
Optimize the storage space of the diagnosis table to 1500, corresponding to the facility window, displaying the amount of space used
BUG When counting the number of residents, there is a small probability of crashing
BUG After the unfinished bridge is removed, the corresponding water area becomes walkable by mistake
Optimize the treasury must display the items required for the main task
Optimization, processing, production, storage of products and selection of raw materials to select the nearest entrance
BUG When transforming the terrain, first dig the puddle and then divert water, resulting in a circle of black grids around the fishing pier
Optimized to set that deer cannot pass through the special gate, but may pass through the gate of the pasture
Optimized the refresh position of slime eggs to appear on the edge of the map
Optimized to cancel the reminder that there are no large boxes or stockpiles
Numerical value Improve the effect of watering and fertilizing the farmland, and increase the upper limit of farming income
Value Change the default difficulty of the game start to "difficult"
Optimize the treasury can be connected to the carriage
领地：种田与征战 update for 3 March 2023
3-3 Bug fixes and experience optimization
