3-3 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Optimization: You can set whether to enable the peaceful mode at the beginning of the game (the mechanism of no monsters without barracks), difficult and extremely difficult are not enabled by default

Optimize the same sound effect at the same time, only play once to avoid too much noise

Optimize the prompt that the construction path is unreachable, and display the countdown to retry

Optimized to speed up the cleaning speed of construction tool ground flowers

BUG Builder walks through water to build and gets stuck

BUG quarrying point, sometimes it can be seen that it is reachable, but the prompt is not reachable

Optimize the bridge to add the function of prohibiting passage

Optimize the storage space of the diagnosis table to 1500, corresponding to the facility window, displaying the amount of space used

BUG When counting the number of residents, there is a small probability of crashing

BUG After the unfinished bridge is removed, the corresponding water area becomes walkable by mistake

Optimize the treasury must display the items required for the main task

Optimization, processing, production, storage of products and selection of raw materials to select the nearest entrance

BUG When transforming the terrain, first dig the puddle and then divert water, resulting in a circle of black grids around the fishing pier

Optimized to set that deer cannot pass through the special gate, but may pass through the gate of the pasture

Optimized the refresh position of slime eggs to appear on the edge of the map

Optimized to cancel the reminder that there are no large boxes or stockpiles

Numerical value Improve the effect of watering and fertilizing the farmland, and increase the upper limit of farming income

Value Change the default difficulty of the game start to "difficult"

Optimize the treasury can be connected to the carriage