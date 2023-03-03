更新日志更新V0.80.002.04

各位玩家好，本次更新后版本号为V0.80.002.04:
- 修复弟子自动学习心法有可能异常导致回合卡死的问题
- 移除门派炼丹、炼器、种植、制符等生产时对人物生活技能等级的要求
- 百草园种植灌注灵力计算由固定次数改为进度值，会随着门派等级提升自然增长灵力
- 增加门派好感度物品，现在门派交易时会提供需要到达到一定好感度才能购买的物品
- 修复招募的弟子只会喜欢炼丹的问题
- 修复心法数据异常导致的悬浮窗显示错误和回合跳转卡死问题
- 修复掌门在炼丹阵势中协助炼丹时跳转回合会卡死的问题
