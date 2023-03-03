 Skip to content

Z-Collapse update for 3 March 2023

1.5.1 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 1.5.1 is a small update that fixes two bugs

-Fixed the zombie units spawning that weren't able to reach any interesting target
-Fixed the drawing of jet bombing that was appearing even if inside the fog of war

