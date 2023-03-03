Update #7 ver. EA 1.7

Gameplay Changes
Game
- Added animation to the scoreboard
- Added sounds to the scoreboard
- Added hats among new customizations
Capture the Flag
- Fixed a bug where the flag dropped through the furniture
Kids’ Room
- Increased robot health to 20
- Fixed a bug where the broken bear grew a new head
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to pause the game using a gamepad
- Fixed a bug in the English history book
- Added a lighting correction to the "Manufacture" video in the history book
- Fixed a bug where a sound played at the beginning of the "Kids’ Room" map
- Minor bug fix
Changed files in this update