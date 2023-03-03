 Skip to content

Bulanci update for 3 March 2023

Update #7 ver. EA 1.7

Update #7 ver. EA 1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

Game
  • Added animation to the scoreboard
  • Added sounds to the scoreboard
  • Added hats among new customizations
Capture the Flag
  • Fixed a bug where the flag dropped through the furniture
Kids’ Room
  • Increased robot health to 20
  • Fixed a bug where the broken bear grew a new head

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where it was not possible to pause the game using a gamepad
  • Fixed a bug in the English history book
  • Added a lighting correction to the "Manufacture" video in the history book
  • Fixed a bug where a sound played at the beginning of the "Kids’ Room" map
  • Minor bug fix

