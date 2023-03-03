Version 0.22

Repair:

● Fixed bug where Building Tech could not be activated in Tech tree after a game rematch.

● Fixed a bug where you could faint in strategy maps but still stay in strategy maps after recovering.

● Fixed a bug where eating would get stuck if you set a policy when giving a banquet to your officials.

● Fixed a bug where you chose to humiliate the emissary instead of adding power to the emissary.

● Fixed a bug where library numbers would occasionally not appear.

● And some other detail bugs.

Optimization:

● Gambit comes with a free, barely usable Chongwen Pavilion.

● Optimize the list algorithm, improve the moral and post in the imperial examination list.

● Optimize the algorithm for obtaining famous wives and ministers.

● To optimize the fertility gender algorithm, the greater the difference between the number of the current princess and the royal son, the greater the probability of giving birth to the royal son, and vice versa, to avoid the occasional continuous birth of only the princess or the royal son.

● The construction period of the palace has been reduced by about 30 percent.

● Adjusted the amount of stat the emperor gets when he exercises his ability and when he sleeps.

● Reduced the natural growth rate of prince attributes.

● Reduced the impact of land annexation on increasing corruption.

● Properly reduced the single round battle damage when fighting with forces.

● The "cancel" button was removed from the imperial examination list.

● And some other details.

Add:

● Add the function of "advice and administration" in the Prime minister's office, which will give suggestions on the current weaknesses.