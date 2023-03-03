 Skip to content

Frontline Grunt update for 3 March 2023

March Update

March Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added weapon selection option for each class, SpecOps class will permanently unlock after 100 matches have been won by a player or team base has been upgraded to level 3 or user is a server administrator, new sounds for vehicles like planes and helicopters, various bug fixes.

