Added weapon selection option for each class, SpecOps class will permanently unlock after 100 matches have been won by a player or team base has been upgraded to level 3 or user is a server administrator, new sounds for vehicles like planes and helicopters, various bug fixes.
Frontline Grunt update for 3 March 2023
March Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update