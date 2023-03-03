- Add a squad mode, you can gather up to 4 heroes to fight the boss. Correspondingly, the boss will be more powerful than the original
- Dark elements will be able to attach. The attachment of dark elements will give the player a worse effect
Dark + Fire: Damage from the Fire element has been greatly increased
Dark + Water: Attack speed is reduced
Dark + Ice: Boosted by the deceleration effect of ice element attachment
Dark + Thunder: Deals reduced damage
- All elements attach time to 10s
BOSSES update for 3 March 2023
v1.6.0 upgrade
Patchnotes via Steam Community
