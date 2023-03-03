 Skip to content

BOSSES update for 3 March 2023

v1.6.0 upgrade

v1.6.0 upgrade

Build 10681802

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add a squad mode, you can gather up to 4 heroes to fight the boss. Correspondingly, the boss will be more powerful than the original
  2. Dark elements will be able to attach. The attachment of dark elements will give the player a worse effect
    Dark + Fire: Damage from the Fire element has been greatly increased
    Dark + Water: Attack speed is reduced
    Dark + Ice: Boosted by the deceleration effect of ice element attachment
    Dark + Thunder: Deals reduced damage
  3. All elements attach time to 10s

