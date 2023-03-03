Daydream: Prologue is HERE!

Dear friends,

We are so happy to announce the release of Daydream: Prologue which is OUT TODAY!

What will you find there?

dynamic scenes where you have to run away from the enemy;

intelligent puzzles;

a touching friendship between the boy and the teddy bear;

a mysterious and charming, but sometimes scary universe.

What’s new there?

better lighting;

improved animations;

enhanced physics;

fixed teddy bear companion control.

About the game

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow stars a boy named Griffin as he embarks on a journey to face his fears alongside his teddy bear companion Birly. As Griffin learns to confront haunting memories amidst floating castles and enchanted forests, he’ll come to discover the mystery of this newfound world.

Key Features

A touching story made for everyone

Command an adorable teddy bear companion

Intelligent puzzles

A charming and mysterious universe

Unbridled (and sometimes scary!) fantasy fun

Thank you! 🧸