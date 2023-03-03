[Notice] Fixed Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 10681530 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

We are informing you of any changes or bug fixes that have been made since the last update.

Changes below have been already applied to the Steam so extra maintenance won't be carried on.

Added a ladder to the some of the isolated 2nd floors of the Violent Case 'A New Name'.

Added a condition to the Mimicking ability so that it doesn't mimic target state if a wielder of it already has same state.

Changed the remaining turns to be applied when Mimicking mimics an ability.

Changed the activation count limit of 'Mimicking Attack' and 'Mimicking Evastion' from 3 to 1.

Removed the Luck mastery from mastery configuration of the Gunner Mungo.

Fixed a bug that Mimicking Evasion was activated when attacked from an enemy in Hide.

Fixed a bug that Skull Mask didn't work.

Fixed a bug that Ray's relationship 'Invisible barrier' was not disappeared when you get the relationship 'One step closer'.

Beside the fixes described above, the dev team is still working to make another fixes of knows bugs.

Once it has been made, its details will be shared through the maintenance notice or extra notice.

Thank you.