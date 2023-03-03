Update Note - 3/3

What's up, folks!

In this update, we fixed several bugs. Thanks for the feedback!

----Gunfire Studio

If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the difficulty becomes “Unknown”.

Fixed an issue that the animation of [Wind God] may be improper after being defeated.

Fixed an issue that the interaction of [Lei Luo’s] gift “During the Fatal Current, Chain Lightning does not cost Secondary Skill uses” and “Capacity Overdraft” is improper.

Fixed an issue that the chest interaction prompt has not been displayed properly when talent [Arms Support] is not upgraded.

Fixed an issue that [Qian Sui’s] talent - [White Water] cannot properly deal damage.

Follow us for the latest:

Gunfire Reborn Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Twitter

[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)

Gunfire Reborn Facebook

Gunfire Reborn YouTube