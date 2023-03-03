 Skip to content

Gunfire Reborn update for 3 March 2023

Update Note - 3/3

Share · View all patches · Build 10681469 · Last edited by Wendy

What's up, folks!

In this update, we fixed several bugs. Thanks for the feedback!

----Gunfire Studio

If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.

Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the difficulty becomes “Unknown”.
  • Fixed an issue that the animation of [Wind God] may be improper after being defeated.
  • Fixed an issue that the interaction of [Lei Luo’s] gift “During the Fatal Current, Chain Lightning does not cost Secondary Skill uses” and “Capacity Overdraft” is improper.
  • Fixed an issue that the chest interaction prompt has not been displayed properly when talent [Arms Support] is not upgraded.
  • Fixed an issue that [Qian Sui’s] talent - [White Water] cannot properly deal damage.

