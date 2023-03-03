Improved train modeling and added controller support

Hello.

In this update, the existing 2nd generation train has been remodeled and the details have been greatly improved.

Klaxon pedals have also been added to the remodeled trains, and headlights and connector details have been improved.

One-handle controller for Nintendo Switch is supported in this update.

If you designate a controller in key setting, you can use it immediately without specifying a serial port.

Currently, it is not possible to customize the buttons on the controller. The functions assigned to the current buttons are as follows.

Arrow : Reverser

Y : ADS

A : ELBCOS

X : EPanDS

B : Klaxon

L : HLpS

: HLpDS

: CabLPN2

R : CabLPN1

ZR : TLS

In addition, the implementation of some circuits is modified, The Japanese translation has been fully done, and language settings have been changed to be saved.

