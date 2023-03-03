 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zero Hour update for 3 March 2023

Patch 9.5.4 [ Small Update ]

Share · View all patches · Build 10681436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature Highlights

Added the ability for suspects to throw grenades, flares, flash bangs & molotovs.


Added new animations for suspects shot in the leg to add more depth to every fight.

Change Log

  • Added Suspect AI being able to throw grenades
  • Added Suspect AI shot reaction animations for legs
  • Added saving last walk/crouch walk speed used every round after first round
  • Fixed ADS stutter during transitions
  • Fixed oversized armor prop model
  • Fixed Suspect AI gun shots not occluding based on interior/exterior
  • Fixed Suspect AI keeps trying to open locked doors
  • Fixed Credit private testers not showing
  • Attempted fix for getting kicked after team switch during match
  • Removed Suspect AI bomber taking cover
  • Increased ROE tightness slightly

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

Changed files in this update

Zero Hour Content Depot 1359091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link