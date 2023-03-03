Patch 9.5.4 [ Small Update ]

Share · View all patches · Build 10681436 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 17:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Feature Highlights

Added the ability for suspects to throw grenades, flares, flash bangs & molotovs.





Added new animations for suspects shot in the leg to add more depth to every fight.

Change Log

Added Suspect AI being able to throw grenades

Added Suspect AI shot reaction animations for legs

Added saving last walk/crouch walk speed used every round after first round

Fixed ADS stutter during transitions

Fixed oversized armor prop model

Fixed Suspect AI gun shots not occluding based on interior/exterior

Fixed Suspect AI keeps trying to open locked doors

Fixed Credit private testers not showing

Attempted fix for getting kicked after team switch during match

Removed Suspect AI bomber taking cover

Increased ROE tightness slightly

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France