Patch 9.5.4 [ Small Update ]

Feature Highlights
Added the ability for suspects to throw grenades, flares, flash bangs & molotovs.
Added new animations for suspects shot in the leg to add more depth to every fight.
Change Log
- Added Suspect AI being able to throw grenades
- Added Suspect AI shot reaction animations for legs
- Added saving last walk/crouch walk speed used every round after first round
- Fixed ADS stutter during transitions
- Fixed oversized armor prop model
- Fixed Suspect AI gun shots not occluding based on interior/exterior
- Fixed Suspect AI keeps trying to open locked doors
- Fixed Credit private testers not showing
- Attempted fix for getting kicked after team switch during match
- Removed Suspect AI bomber taking cover
- Increased ROE tightness slightly
